Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) Police have busted a flesh trade racket in Navi Mumbai township here and rescued two women and a minor girl who were allegedly being forced into prostitution, an official said on Wednesday.

A man and a woman have also been arrested, senior police inspector Atul Aher from the anti-human trafficking cell said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near a jewellery shop in Vashi area on Monday evening and spotted the two accused who arrived there with the victims, he said.

On seeing the police, the accused tried to run away but they were caught, the official said.

The three victims have been sent to a rescue home, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said.

