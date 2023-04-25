Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) The recently inaugurated new integrated terminal (T-2) of the Chennai international airport here on Tuesday witnessed arrival of its first flight with customary water cannon salute.

The Chennai Airport tweeted: "First flight @usbanglaairline BS 205 docks in at New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB). The airline was accorded the customary water cannon salute on arrival to NITB." While BS 205 is Dhaka to Chennai, BS 206 is Chennai to Dhaka, which departed on time.

A passenger, Thammem from Bangladesh said the new terminal is "well organised, perfect and beautiful" and he was happy to be among the first group of travellers to arrive at Chennai's T-2. This was his first visit to India/Chennai.

Before boarding a flight to Dhaka, a passenger, Ashok said the terminal has state-of-the-art facilities and he was thrilled to travel on the first flight to depart from the new terminal.

Similar was the reaction of other passengers.

The US-Bangla Airline @usbanglaairline BS 205/206 would operate from the NITB (T-2) on April 25, the Chennai Airport had said.

Among the cultural aspects of the new terminal is a sculpture of "The boatman" in the arrival area which depicts the traditional fishermen of the state termed an "ingenuous tribute" to their way of life.

On April 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore.

