Nashik, April 25: At least six shops were gutted when a fire erupted at a fruit market in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday, an official said.

According to fire brigade sources, the blaze broke out in the shops at a fruit market in Panchavati area on Aurangabad Road around 7.20 am. Nashik Fire: One Killed, 17 Injured in Massive Blaze After Boiler Blast in Jindal Poly Films Factory in Igatpuri; Rescue Operation On.

Smoke started emanating from the shops and packing materials caught fire, he said. At least six fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire-fighting operations lasted for four hours, the official said. Delhi Fire: Four Garment Shops, 20 Stalls Gutted in Blaze at Sarojini Nagar's Babu Market (Watch Video).

While no casualties were reported in the incident, materials worth lakhs was destroyed in the fire, the cause for which is yet to be ascertained, he said.

