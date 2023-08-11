New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday directed officials to issue separate tenders for recruitment of data entry operators (DEOs) at all MCD-run hospitals.

She said this during a review meeting with the chief medical officers and senior doctors of hospitals under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The mayor inquired about the services provided by the MCD at its hospitals and availability of medicines, test facilities, ultrasound, dialysis, X-ray, MRI etc. facilities, the MCD said in a statement.

Doctors informed the mayor that MRI facilities "were not available in most of the hospitals", besides there was a shortage of radiologists.

Apart from this, emphasis was laid on the need for ultrasound machines at Hindu Rao Hospital, Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Mata Gujri Hospital.

Doctors told the mayor that there is a "huge shortage of staff, nursing staff, data entry operators, MTS (multi-tasking staff), sanitation staff at hospitals, and Hindu Rao Hospital is running with only 30 per cent staff, which has put extra burden on existing staff", the statement said.

Apart from this, the need for construction of a new OT block at Swami Dayanand Hospital was emphasised during the meeting, it said.

Apart from this, in view of the problem of shortage of data entry operators, the mayor directed that "separate tenders should be floated for the recruitment of DEOs in all hospitals as per the requirement so that the work can run smoothly".

Oberoi also inquired about the dengue cases reported at hospitals and the preparations made for dengue tests and treatment.

Deputy Mayor Aale Mohammad Iqbal said many security guards "do not behave properly" with relatives of patients and "misbehave at Girdhar Lal and Kasturba Hospital".

He flagged that toilets at these hospitals were "very dirty" and there is "no proper sitting arrangement" for attendants of patients.

