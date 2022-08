Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 19 (ANI): A village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district was flooded with water after the gates of a dam broke on Thursday.

According to the state Water Resources department, the breach in the dam gates at Bakori village took place due to a technical glitch.

"As we received info of failure at gates of the dam, we reached the site and found excess water overflowing from the dam. This resulted in drowning parts of a village. Analysis of damage to crops is yet to be done. We are trying to block the flow of water," said RL Dev, Water Resources Department official, Dhamtari.

Several districts in Chhattisgarh, including Bilaspur, Korba, Mungeli, Gariaband, Raipur, Durg and Dhamtari, received heavy rainfall as a result of a low-pressure area formed over the northern Bay of Bengal. (ANI)

