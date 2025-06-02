Agartala, Jun 2 (PTI) The flood situation in Tripura has started improving as not much rain was received on Monday and the rivers have started flowing much below the danger mark, officials said.

However, over 10,000 people continued to remain in government relief camps.

"Water is receding across Tripura and the flood situation is improving, with rivers flowing much below the danger level. But the inmates, who took refuge in government relief camps, continue to stay there," Disaster Management in-charge Sarat Das told PTI.

The state administration has opened 66 relief camps across affected districts, currently sheltering 2,926 families or 10,813 individuals. West Tripura district has the highest number of operational camps, with 50 shelters housing 2,352 families, he said.

Preliminary damage assessments indicate that 219 houses have been affected, with one house fully damaged, 104 severely damaged, and 124 partially damaged. The districts most affected by the number of houses damaged include Gomati, Khowai, Sepahijala, South Tripura, and North Tripura.

In Gomati district, fallen trees blocking key roads were swiftly cleared by the forest department, restoring normal traffic flow.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Howrah River at Agartala has receded significantly over the last 24 hours and is now below the critical level, offering some relief to residents.

The state government has assured that relief, food, and medical aid are being provided in all relief camps. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and the response is being coordinated and reviewed at the highest levels of administration to ensure public safety and timely assistance.

Widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall has affected several districts of Tripura over the past three days since May 31 due to active monsoon conditions and significant moisture incursion.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Khowai, West, and South Tripura districts, forecasting continued heavy to very heavy rain. A 'yellow alert' has been sounded for the remaining five districts, valid until 8.30 am on Tuesday.

