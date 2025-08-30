Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched urgent restoration work on the Kiratpur-Pandoh-Kullu-Manali section of National Highway 21 after severe floods, cloudbursts, and flash floods damaged key stretches, cutting off road connectivity to the tourist town of Manali.

According to a press release issued by the NHAI's Regional Office in Shimla on Friday, NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav held a review meeting with senior headquarters officials and field engineers to assess the extent of the damage and plan immediate restoration measures.

The release said that ten locations on the Kullu-Manali section had been "completely washed away" and five more had suffered partial damage due to "torrent rains and floods," disrupting the main highway link.

The alternate route maintained by the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has also sustained damage, allowing only light vehicles to pass. NHAI has decided to extend financial support to HP PWD for urgent repairs and maintenance of this road, which is temporarily carrying diverted highway traffic.

"In view of the inaccessibility, temporary restoration measures are being undertaken on a war footing to restore connectivity. Adequate funds have been sanctioned to the NHAI Regional Office in Shimla, and the maintenance contractor available on site has been mobilised for immediate works," the statement said.

The authority has also begun planning permanent restoration of multiple damaged stretches along the Kiratpur-Pandoh-Manali section. "Various options for permanent restoration are being explored, including tunnels, elevated structures, and slope stabilisation," the press note said, adding that a detailed project report (DPR) is under preparation. For short-term rectification, NHAI has sanctioned around ₹100 crore.

The road damage comes at a time when heavy rainfall is continuing across several parts of Himachal Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for more rain and possible cloudbursts in the next 48 hours, raising concerns about further landslides, flash floods, and road blockages in hilly districts, including Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur.

Severe weather over the past week has caused widespread disruptions to transportation, power, and water supplies in the state, affecting both local residents and tourists. NHAI said it is "actively working to ensure quick recovery and to minimise further impact on travel and commerce in these vulnerable areas." (ANI)

