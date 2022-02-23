Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Calling upon the youth to focus on preparations instead of falling prey to those who intend to delay recruitments in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said his government is committed to completing recruitment processes on time regardless of political gains and losses.

The state government's intention is to conduct every competitive examination, declare results and give appointments on time, he said.

"Do not fall prey to politicians, coaching institutes or other persons who are delaying recruitment by getting the examinations delayed. You prepare with full concentration. The state government is determined to give you maximum opportunities," Gehlot said in a statement.

The statement came hours after a single-judge bench of the Rajasthan High Court ordered the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to set aside the results of the RAS-2021 prelims examination and declare the results afresh after getting some disputed questions re-examined by an expert committee.

The preliminary examination was held on October 27 last year and its result was announced on November 19.

The decision of the court is bound to affect the schedule of the RAS (Mains) examination, which is to be held on February 25 and 26. Some candidates have been demanding postponement of the mains exams, saying they did not get enough time to prepare as per the revised syllabus.

However, Gehlot on Monday ruled out any possibility of deferring the RAS Mains examination, stating such a move will put financial and mental pressure on the candidates. He said candidates have been given enough time to prepare.

"Our intention is to conduct every competitive examination on time and issue its results and give appointments to the youth on time. It also sends a message to the youth that regardless of political gains and losses, in the coming times, all competitive examinations would be conducted in the interest of youth," he said.

The chief minister said that in the last 10 years, there have often been delays in competitive examinations, sometimes due to irregularities and on other occasions, due to petitions in the high court.

"This causes frustration among the youth who have been preparing for years. The situation of unemployment in the state and the country is serious," he said.

He said that keeping in view their interests, the government has given jobs to the youth by withdrawing all the Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) filed by the previous government in the Supreme Court.

"We have tried to make such a system so that all competitive exams are held on time. For this, the suggestions of experts were also taken by forming a committee, and amendments were made to many rules which impede the recruitment in the courts," he said.

Gehlot said that despite the Covid situation, the state government has issued a calendar of recruitment examinations and has tried to adopt a UPSC-like pattern so that the youth are fully aware of the upcoming competitive examinations.

