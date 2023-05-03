New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The newly constituted Scientific Committee of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has met for the first time since its reconstitution in March this year.

While addressing the committee, FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao, on Tuesday, thanked the members of the committee for agreeing to be a part of FSSAI's endeavour to provide safe food to the common people in the country.

Also Read | ESA Introduces Its Latest Class of European Astronauts.

The Scientific Committee comprises six independent experts and the chairpersons of the 21 Scientific Panels, which are constituted by the Food Authority under Section 13 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSS Act). The Scientific Committee is the apex scientific body of FSSAI to provide scientific opinion/inputs to the food authority, as and when sought.

The Scientific Committee and the twenty-one Scientific Panels are the principal scientific arms of the food authority in the standard development process.

Also Read | 'Is There No Other Competent Person', Supreme Court Questions Centre on ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's Extension.

"The meeting provided an opportunity to highlight new challenges and areas such as nutraceuticals, ultra-processed food, rapid kits/methods for detecting food-borne pathogens etc., which need special deliberation by the Scientific Committee," Rao said.

Further, the CEO emphasized the importance of being accountable to society and addressing questions and doubts related to food safety. He urged the Scientific Committee to be highly engaged and develop sustainable standards while also focusing on newer areas for healthier food options for future generations, and to work towards minimizing adulteration to ensure safe and nutritious food for all.

In addition, Rao said that generating awareness is of vital importance and there should be more interaction with the public to tell them about safe food and standards, and what FSSAI is doing.

Shri Rao also said people are now trying out different diets and recipes and unless the Authority and Scientific Committee guides them, it would be difficult to regulate their food habits. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)