New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro route today in Meerut, describing the project as a new surge of energy for a 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh' and a 'Viksit Bharat'.

This event marks the first time in India that both a rapid rail and a metro service have been launched from a single platform on the same day.

The Prime Minister stated that this project provides a magnificent glimpse of what connectivity will look like in a Developed India. The integrated system utilises the Metro for intra-city travel, and the Namo Bharat trains to accelerate the "Twin Cities" vision.

Highlighting the work culture of the Double-Engine government, the Prime Minister noted that projects no longer hang in limbo. He emphasised that his government completes the work for which it laid the foundation stone, having personally led both the laying of the foundation stone and the inauguration of these services.

During his visit, the Prime Minister travelled on the Meerut Metro and interacted with students and passengers. The Prime Minister lauded the project as a symbol of 'Nari-Shakti,' noting that most train operators and station control staff are women. He congratulated the people of Uttar Pradesh on the country's first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service.

Recalling his special bond with Meerut, the Prime Minister noted that his national election campaigns in 2014, 2019, and 2024 all began from this revolutionary land. He thanked the farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs of the region for their consistent blessings.

"Before 2014, metro services reached only 5 cities, but now metros are running in more than 25 cities, making India the third-largest network in the world," PM Modi noted.

"A unique feature of the project is the integration of Indian Railways, Metro, and bus stands at Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. For the first time in India, Namo Bharat and Metro rail will run on the same track and station", PM Modi highlighted.

The Prime Minister noted that this integration allows commuters to travel within the city or to Delhi, thereby ending the compulsion for many workers and students to live in rented houses in Delhi.

"The government's investment in modern infrastructure--including expressways, freight corridors, and the Jewar International Airport is creating vast employment opportunities. These projects attract new industries and businesses to the region", the Prime Minister stated.

Describing Uttar Pradesh as a land of labour and creation, the Prime Minister said that the state's farmers and artisans are successfully realising the mantra of heritage and development. He noted that as India's global strength grows, developed nations are eager to sign trade agreements to tap into India's youth power. "Today, the world views India as a powerhouse capable of solving 21st-century challenges, directly benefiting the citizens of Uttar Pradesh", PM Modi remarked.

Addressing the MSME sector, the Prime Minister highlighted a 10,000 crore rupee special fund in this year's union budget, which will make loans easier for MSMEs. He also mentioned the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana to help weavers reach global markets. The 10-lakh limit on sending goods via courier has been removed. This allows small entrepreneurs in Meerut and across UP to sell directly to customers in the US and Europe via online apps", the Prime Minister announced.

"To honor the vision of Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, the government awarded him the Bharat Ratna. Inspired by him, the double-engine government is working to increase farmers' income through food processing and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under this scheme, nearly 95,000 crore rupees have already been provided to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh", PM Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister emphasised that UP's development is paramount, noting the shift from an era of riots and crime to today's recognition for Brahmos, mobile manufacturing, and tourism. He stated that today, the criminals are in jail, the dignity of daughters is protected, and improved law and order has triggered a major economic surge and manufacturing boom.

"UP is being transformed into a manufacturing hub, and recently, the foundation for the state's first semiconductor factory was laid. A developed Uttar Pradesh is essential for a developed India", the Prime Minister concluded. (ANI)

