India News | Foreign Currency Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized at Indore Airport

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Custom department Indore seized foreign currency from different countries worth approximately Rs 26 Lakh at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, said a press statement from customs on Sunday.

Agency News ANI| Dec 08, 2024 03:02 PM IST
India News | Foreign Currency Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized at Indore Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Customs Department has seized foreign currency from multiple countries worth approximately Rs 26 Lakh at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore, according to official information.

A passenger travelling to Sharjah from Indore by Air India Express Flight on December 7 was searched in the departure hall on the basis of information passed on by CISF personnel on the suspicion that passenger appeared to be carrying foreign currency in his bag as per a press release.

During a search of his trolley bag, foreign currency including US Dollars, New Zealand Dollars, Pounds, Rials and Euro were found.

Since the passenger failed to provide source of procurement of foreign exchange or legal documents, the foreign currencies were seized.

The attempted export of this currency violated provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulation, 2015, as amended, the Baggage Rules, 2016, and the Customs Act, 1963.

The matter is under further investigation. (ANI)

    Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Customs Department has seized foreign currency from multiple countries worth approximately Rs 26 Lakh at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore, according to official information.

    A passenger travelling to Sharjah from Indore by Air India Express Flight on December 7 was searched in the departure hall on the basis of information passed on by CISF personnel on the suspicion that passenger appeared to be carrying foreign currency in his bag as per a press release.

    During a search of his trolley bag, foreign currency including US Dollars, New Zealand Dollars, Pounds, Rials and Euro were found.

    Since the passenger failed to provide source of procurement of foreign exchange or legal documents, the foreign currencies were seized.

    The attempted export of this currency violated provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulation, 2015, as amended, the Baggage Rules, 2016, and the Customs Act, 1963.

    The matter is under further investigation. (ANI)

    Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Customs Department has seized foreign currency from multiple countries worth approximately Rs 26 Lakh at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore, according to official information.

    A passenger travelling to Sharjah from Indore by Air India Express Flight on December 7 was searched in the departure hall on the basis of information passed on by CISF personnel on the suspicion that passenger appeared to be carrying foreign currency in his bag as per a press release.

    During a search of his trolley bag, foreign currency including US Dollars, New Zealand Dollars, Pounds, Rials and Euro were found.

    Since the passenger failed to provide source of procurement of foreign exchange or legal documents, the foreign currencies were seized.

    The attempted export of this currency violated provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulation, 2015, as amended, the Baggage Rules, 2016, and the Customs Act, 1963.

    The matter is under further investigation. (ANI)

