Lucknow, December 8: A shocking incident of attempted murder and suicide has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a 21-year-old man allegedly shot a woman before killing himself with the same weapon. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, December 7, at Harthala in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The deceased man has been identified as Gaurav Gurjar, a resident of a village in Amroha district.

Police officials said that Gurjar had called Pratiksha Jatav (19) near her village and shot at her before killing himself, reports Indian Express. While Gurjar died on the spot, Jatav survived and was rushed to the hospital, where her condition is said to be critical. The victim's mother, Rajni Jatav, told cops that her daughter had informed her about Gurjar threatening to kill her. Sambhal Shocker: Man Fires at Teen Student, Kills Self in Uttar Pradesh.

She also said that the accused had threatened to kill himself, too, if Pratiksha Jatav did not pay attention to him. "I have ignored the threats to her. Had I taken her seriously, the incident would not have happened," Rajni Jatav said. On the day of the incident, Pratiksha had gone to college. However, when her daughter did not return home by 1 PM, Rajni started looking for her.

She learned that her daughter was found lying in a pool of blood a few distances from her home by locals. Pratiksha was immediately rushed to a local health centre and later referred to a hospital in Moradabad. Meanwhile, police scanned the crime spot and recovered the murder weapon and two empty cartridges. Sambhal Shocker: Deaf and Mute Man Slits Vegetable Vendor’s Throat After Being Slapped Over Harassment of Victim’s Sister; Accused Arrested.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

