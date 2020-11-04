Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) Thirty-one monocled cobras were rescued and two persons arrested by a Forest department team in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, an official said.

A team led by Divisional Forest Officer Milan Mondal conducted the raid at Frazergunj area and arrested both the seller and buyer, Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav told reporters.

Also Read | ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan Case: ED Chargesheet Names Chanda Kochhar, Her Husband Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot.

The snakes were captured in Sundarbans and were meant for being sold for collection of venoms illegally, Yadav said.

The seller Nirapada Mondal was picked up from his residence at Dakhin Shibpur in Frazergunj area when the buyer Chattu Chitrakar from Birbhum came to his house.

Also Read | Arnab Goswami Remanded to Judicial Custody Till November 18 in Abetment of Suicide Case, Alibaug Court Refuses Police Custody.

The matter is under further investigation to unearth the entire gang.

Monocled cobra is a species whose venom is in much demand in the market for medicinal purpose.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)