Raigad, November 4: A local court in Maharashtra's Alibaug on Wednesday sent Republic TV Managing Director and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami to 14 days judicial custody till November 18. The Raigad Police sought 14 days' custody of Arnab Goswami. However, the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Alibaug Court turned down the police's plea. The remand order was passed after a marathon hearing session of nearly six hours. Arnab Goswami Arrested: Previous Investigation Officer to Face Inquiry Over Closure of Abetment of Suicide Case Against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief.

Goswami was arrested earlier today in connection with the 2018 double-suicide case of an architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik. The mother and son were found hanging at their Alibaug bungalow on May 5, 2018, leaving behind a suicide note, saying they committed suicide owing to unpaid dues from Goswami's Republic TV (Rs 83 lakh) and two other companies. Arnab Goswami Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Woman Police Officer in Mumbai.

Goswami's arrest came after the Maharashtra government ordered a fresh probe in the double-suicide case by the CID in May this year after which the case was reopened. Following his arrest, Goswami said that he was assaulted, his son was beaten and his in-laws were pushed aside. The family of the late architect Anvay Naik, however, welcomed Goswami's arrest and demanded to know why he (Goswami) was accorded "privileged treatment" by the police earlier.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the arrest of Gowwami and described the Maharashtra police's action as "witch-hunt", "return to the Emergency days", "assault on freedom of press", etc. However, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the action was per the law and there was no political interference in the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).