New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19, family sources said.

The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with COVID-19.

