New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of its National Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Welcoming Shokeen to the party, Kejriwal highlighted the developmental work done by his government in Delhi's rural areas.

"Today, Sumesh Shokeen has left Congress and joined AAP. He is welcome. Before our government, people from Delhi Dehat did not feel that they were a part of Delhi. They were ignored and neglected. In 2012-13, Delhi had hailstorms, and when a journalist asked Sheila Dikshit (then CM) about the damage to crops, she said, 'Does farming even take place in Delhi?' She did not know that farmers also stay in Delhi and farming is done in Delhi. After our government was formed, we gave compensation on the basis of Rs 20,000 per acre. We have built mohalla clinics, schools, and hospitals in Delhi Dehat. Impressed by the development work, Sumesh Shokeen is joining us today," Kejriwal said.

When asked about Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's resignation and reports of his joining the BJP, Kejriwal responded, "He is free; he can go wherever he wants."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav alleged that Kejriwal is "scared" following Gahlot's resignation. Yadav said, "This means it is clear that Kailash Gahlot can expose a lot of secrets. That is why the national convenor and former CM didn't answer questions, and an MLA attempted to answer it. This clearly shows that Kejriwal is scared and is dodging questions. What are the secrets hidden in the heart and mind of Kailash Gahlot that Arvind Kejriwal is scared of coming out in the open?"

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticized Kejriwal's alleged treatment of party members. "It is not amazing to us, given the way Arvind Kejriwal behaves with his colleagues. Not all people can compromise with their self-respect. Others like Manish Sisodia are neck-deep in scams and have nowhere else to go. They are forced to stay back in AAP. The honest people in AAP are neither able to work nor protect their self-respect," Dikshit said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of pressuring Gahlot into quitting. "The BJP conducted ED and income tax raids on him for several days and accused him of corruption worth Rs 112 crore. Pressure was created on him, leaving him no option but to join the BJP," Singh claimed.

Kailash Gahlot resigned from AAP earlier, citing concerns about the party's direction and internal politics. Delhi CM Atishi accepted his resignation ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. (ANI)

