Mumbai, November 18: The Mumbai Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly committing fraud to manage the expenses of his two wives. Facing financial difficulties, the accused devised a scheme to lure young job seekers with fake promises of part-time jobs and then fled with their mobile phones.

According to a report published by Mid-Day, the accused was identified as Mohammed Kasim Shaikh, alias Atif. After months of investigation, the police apprehended Shaikh and recovered 18 stolen mobile phones. According to the Malad Police, Shaikh confessed that he committed the crime due to financial struggles arising from having to support two households. Mumbai Shocker: 5 Dogs Found Dead With Tied Mouths in Nullah in Kandivali, Case Filed.

Man Turns to Fraud to Support 2 Wives

Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra, married for the second time around seven years ago and had one son from each marriage. He and his second wife live separately in two different houses in Mumbra, which he rented. Initially, Shaikh operated a small clothing business but struggled to earn enough. He supplemented his income by working as a part-time food delivery executive. However, the growing expenses of supporting two households became overwhelming, leading him to fraud.

Modus Operandi

Shaikh targeted students and young job seekers by roaming various areas around Mumbra, particularly those carrying expensive mobile phones. He befriended them and offered enticing job opportunities, claiming they could earn between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 for an hour of work. His scheme involved luring victims to posh areas, promising tasks like loading and unloading clothes for branded companies, and then fleeing with their mobile phones under the pretence of discussing job details. Mumbai Shocker: Matunga Man ‘Stressed’ Due to Business Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Jumping off Atal Setu.

How Mumbai Police Arrested Him?

The Malad Police, who were looking for Shaikh, received information about him from a previous arrest. They confirmed that the description shared by the complainant matched their suspect and checked Shaikh's call data record (CDR). After months of surveillance in various clothing markets, they arrested Shaikh from Lokhandwala in Andheri.

Shortly before his arrest, Shaikh had allegedly duped a job seeker of his mobile phone and attempted to cheat another person in Lokhandwala. The case against Shaikh has been registered, and investigations continue to determine if he has duped more people.

