Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Alwar MP Karan Singh Yadav on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the party saying he was denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls despite being a "proven winning candidate".

The two-time MP held senior Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh responsible for the party denying him a ticket.

This development comes days after several Rajasthan Congress leaders, including former ministers and MLAs, joined the BJP.

The Congress has fielded first-time MLA Lalit Yadav from the Alwar Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to reporters in Alwar, Yadav said, "For personal reasons, I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the party. I am grateful to senior party leader Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot and late Rajesh Pilot for giving me the opportunity to serve the people through the party."

He added, "I am sad to leave the party with which I was associated for 25 years. I came into politics after leaving a good post and prestige. This time in elections, people wanted me to contest and win."

"I am a proven winning candidate. I have been MLA and MP twice, and have a good image. Even if social engineering is seen, I am an apt candidate. Despite that the ticket has been denied, then what is the point of staying in such a party?" he said.

Referring to former MP Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Yadav said that he had damaged his political career.

He said that despite being a sitting MP in 2004, he was denied a ticket to contest elections in 2009.

Yadav won the 2018 Lok Sabha bypoll from Alwar but was again denied a ticket to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and Singh who was given a ticket in his place remained unsuccessful.

Several Rajasthan Congress leaders, including former ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, joined the BJP on Sunday, days before the expected announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

