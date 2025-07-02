New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Former defence secretary and ex-governor of Chhattisgarh Shekhar Dutt has passed away, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Dutt had also served as a deputy national security advisor (NSA) during his long career.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Gunfight Underway Between Security Forces and Terrorists at Chatroo Area of Kishtwar.

The ministry, in a post on X, shared a condolence message and recalled his contribution to the nation.

"Ministry of Defence mourns the passing of Dr Shekhar Dutt, SM (IAS) (Retd.), former defence secretary, deputy NSA and governor of Chhattisgarh. A decorated soldier and visionary administrator, his contributions to India's defence and national security will be remembered with deep respect," it posted on X.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman English Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Male Student Multiple Times Over Several Months.

Dutt was a 1969-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

In the post, the ministry also shared a digital poster bearing the condolence message, according to which the cremation will take place on Thursday at the Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

His distinguished journey as "a soldier, statesman, and administrator profoundly shaped" India's defence and governance landscape, the message reads.

"From the battlefield to the highest corridors of policy, his service was defined by unyielding integrity, humility and vision. His legacy continues to inspire generations dedicated to the nation's progress," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)