Last rites of Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani were performed.. (Photo/ANI)

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI): The last rites of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were performed with full state honours on Monday in Rajkot. The former CM, who lost his life in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, was cremated by his son Rushabh Rupani.

The funeral ceremony was attended by top political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who paid their final respects to the departed leader.

The body of Vijay Rupani was taken in a funeral procession through Rajkot before reaching the cremation ground. The state police gave a guard of honour as a mark of tribute to the former chief minister.

Rupani was accorded a 21-gun salute during his last rites, as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

The last rites were performed at the Ramnathpara crematorium. The funeral procession began from his residence at 5 pm.

Rajkot Police had implemented comprehensive security measures and traffic restrictions to facilitate the procession.

Earlier on Monday, in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel laid a wreath and paid his last respects to former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose sudden demise in the Air India plane crash has left the state in mourning.

Chief Minister Patel, accompanied by senior Cabinet ministers, stood in solemn tribute at the mortuary block of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where Rupani's mortal remains were kept for public homage.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also paid their respects. Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was among the early visitors to the mortuary; he met family members and offered condolences.

An emotional moment also unfolded when Rupani's wife, Anjali Rupani, bid an emotional farewell to her husband.

Surrounded by close family members and friends, she stood by his mortal remains as rituals began ahead of the final rites.

Former CM Vijay Rupani's family expressed profound grief over the loss. Extending their condolences to all those affected by the tragic incident, his son Rushabh Rupani said, "This is a sad time not just for us, but for 270 families too," while expressing gratitude to those who have supported them during this mourning period."

"This is a sad time not just for our family but also for the other 270 families. I thank the Police, Aarogya staff, Civil Defence, Fire Services and RSS workers for their rescue efforts during this incident, which are praiseworthy. I also express gratitude to PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders for supporting and standing with not just our family, but also all other families," he said.

Rushabh reflected on his father's political legacy, noting that Rupani had touched countless lives in his five-decade-long public life.

He added, "My father touched many lives during the 50-55 years of his political life. Today, all those people are standing by us. Many party workers from Punjab are also coming here to express their condolences."

Rupani was among the 241 who died when the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, colliding with a doctor's hostel complex near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.

Meanwhile, in the Ahmedabad plane crash, out of the 242 people involved, the sole survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. (ANI)

