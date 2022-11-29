New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Former IAS officer Preeti Sudan on Tuesday took the oath of office and secrecy as a member of the Union Public Service Commission in the Central Hall of the Commission.

The oath was administered to her by the UPSC Chairman Dr Manoj Soni.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Cobra Battalion Head Constable From Kerala's Palakkad Killed in Gunfight With Naxals in Sukma.

Sudan, a 1983 batch IAS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, retired as Union Health Secretary in July 2020. She also served as Secretary, of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, and, in the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Defence.

According to an official release, amongst her notable contributions have been initiating two major flagship programmes of the country, i.e., Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Ayushman Bharat, apart from Legislation on the National Medical Commission, Allied Health Professionals Commission and ban on E-cigarettes.

Also Read | SAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 259 Consultant and Other Posts, Apply Online at sailcareers.com.

Sudan was also a Consultant with the World Bank. She served as Chair of COP-8 of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, Vice Chair of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Chair of Global Digital Health Partnership and a member of WHO's Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)