Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4 (ANI): Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a contempt of court petition in Madras High Court against IPS officer G Sampath Kumar, who investigated the IPL betting case.

Sampath was involved in investigating the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting cases.

Also Read | Twitter Layoffs: Over 200 Employees in India Sacked, Told To Go Home After CEO Elon Musk’s Global Job Cut Order.

He had then unearthed an international money laundering operation in which mafia don Dawood Ibrahim was reportedly involved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)