Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI): Congress leader and former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj has been sent to judicial custody by the city civil court here in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence case.

Sampath Raj who was earlier arrested in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence incident case, was brought to Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru on November 17.

Raj had gone missing on October 31 after authorities at a Bengaluru hospital, where he was admitted for COVID-19 treatment, allegedly discharged him without informing the police.

The CCB had last week filed a preliminary chargesheet in the August 11 violence that took place in Bengaluru, naming Congress corporators AR Zakir and Sampath Raj as accused.

Violence had broken out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11 over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people lost their lives, while nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. The police arrested around 415 accused in connection with the violence.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said. (ANI)

