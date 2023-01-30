Kochi, Jan 30 (PTI) Former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday visited the famed Chottanikkara Devi Temple near here.

Kovind visited the temple along with his wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati in the evening and offered prayers.

The former president was in Kerala for an event in Kochi on Sunday.

Sources said Kovind and family will visit Guruvayoor and Koodalmanikyam temples on Tuesday before leaving for New Delhi.

