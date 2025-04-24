Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 24 (ANI): Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, former Punjab and Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), Sarbdeep Singh Virk, spoke with ANI; expressed sorrow towards the incident and discussed negative repercussions the valley might face due to the tragic attack.

Virk termed the incident a "very unfortunate" one and drew parallels with past militant attacks in Punjab, where, he said, "Hindus were taken off buses and killed selectively."

"Such incidents have happened in Punjab too. In any militant movement, those who believe in violence try to target specific groups so that their movement gains more attention and support from other groups," Virk said, adding that this attack appears to follow a similar pattern.

He expressed concern over the timing of the attack, especially when "peace had returned to Kashmir after a long time".

"Tourism was being restored, unrest was coming to an end, and even the locals were happy. It is hard for disruptive powers like Pakistan to accept this peace in Kashmir," he said.

Virk stressed that Kashmir's economy depends heavily on tourism and the attack is likely to impact the sector badly. "The deceased were from different parts of India. They had other hill stations to choose from, but they chose Kashmir after a long time. This year saw a good number of tourists and locals were satisfied because their businesses were doing well."

He also pointed out that peaceful actions are essentially Necessary rather than straightaway opting for a war. However, Virk added that there is also a need for strong response.

"Actions like cutting trade ties, cancelling visas, and calling back our people in India-these are good decisions. But, retaliatory action, like the previous surgical strike, is necessary to show that India is not a weak country."

Virk also praised the bravery of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator who died trying to stop the attackers. "When the terrorists were targeting Hindus, he stepped forward and tried to grab a terrorist's rifle. He sacrificed himself to save some of them," Virk said.

Meanwhile, the former IPS official also noted that the Kashmir must remain careful in this situation of urgency and "must remain vigilant in the coming days".

The barbaric terrorist attack which occurred at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir), killing 26 tourists while leaving several others injured, is one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. (ANI)

