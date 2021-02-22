Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) Former Shiv Sena MLC and three- time mayor of Thane city Anant Tare died at a private hospital here on Monday, his family sources said.

He was 67 and is survived by wife, a son and daughter.

Tare was not keeping well and was in the hospital for the last two months, they said.

The Sena leader was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council between 2000 and 2006, and served as the Thane city mayor for three terms in 1990s.

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske and Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the death of Tare and said the party has lost an able leader.

