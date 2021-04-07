Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): A former MLA from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) joined the ruling YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Along with the former TDP MLA from Bapatla, Mantena Ananta Varma, local TDP leaders Mantena Subbaraju, V Venkateswara Raju, M.V Sarveswara Yadav, Prudhviraj, Mantena Nagaraju, Bapuji, Modugula Venkat Reddy also joined the party.

AP assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, YSRCP general secretary Lella Appi Reddy were present on the occasion. (ANI)

