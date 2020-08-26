Agartala, Aug 26 (PTI) Former president of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Birajit Sinha on Wednesday alleged that some youths abused him and hurled stones at his vehicle at Madhavbari, about 20-km from here.

Sinha said he has lodged a complaint at the Jirania police station.

"... my vehicle stopped at Madhavbari area at around 9.15 pm on Tuesday as the people accompanying me wanted to have dinner in a hotel. Suddenly some youths started abusing me with filthy language. They tried to provoke me. When we were approaching the vehicle, they hurled stones at my vehicle. As my bodyguard protested, he was attacked by the goons. He sustained injury", the former TPCC president said.

Sinha, also former Panchayat minister of the state said that he also informed the matter to the local BJP MLA of Majlishpur constituency, Sushanta Chowdhury, who is also his former party colleague.

"Chowdhury gave me a patient hearing and assured me that appropriate action will be taken. I informed the matter to the police and local MLA ..." Sinha told PTI.

He said his vehicle was slightly damaged and one of his bodyguards sustained minor injury.

Police said they were investigating the case based on the general diary lodged by Sinha.

