Dehradun, Apr 3 (PTI) Former Uttarakhand Congress unit vice president SP Singh 'Engineer' on Wednesday joined the BJP along with his supporters here.

Welcoming them into the party fold, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt said as in the rest of the country, the people of the state have also made up their mind on making Narendra Modi the prime minister for a third time with record votes.

The massive turnout at the prime minister's rally in Rudrapur on Tuesday indicates the mood of the people, he said.

Bhatt also asked Singh and his supporters to immediately join the election campaign.

After formally joining the party, Singh said everyone is coming to the BJP after being impressed by the works of Prime Minister Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"How could we sit on the outside when the country and the state are moving rapidly on the path of progress," he said.

