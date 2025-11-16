New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Former Union Minister RK Singh on Sunday sent his resignation letter to Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda.

The resignation follows the recent suspension of RK Singh from the BJP party due to "anti-party" activities. He was suspended just a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won an emphatic victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.

In a letter sent to the BJP National President, Singh stated that he had received a letter regarding the party's decision to suspend him, citing anti-party activities, and requested an explanation for why he should not be expelled. However, the letter did not specify the anti-party activities.

"I have received a letter forwarded by some members of the media (copy enclosed) stating that the party has decided to suspend me for anti-party activities, and asking why I should not be expelled from the party. The letter does not specify the anti-party activities of which I have been accused. I cannot give a show cause against charges which have not been specified," he wrote in the letter.

He further stated that the reason for the show cause is likely due to his statement against distributing tickets to people with a criminal background. He concluded the letter stating his formal resignation from the BJP party.

Meanwhile, RK Singh, a former MP from Arrah, had been vocal about his disagreements with the party's internal dynamics and had criticised several NDA leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and JD(U) leader Anant Singh. He also questioned the Election Commission's handling of law and order issues during the elections.

The BJP's suspension notice stated that Singh's activities have caused harm to the party and fall under serious indiscipline. Along with Singh, two other leaders, MLC Ashok Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal, have also been suspended for similar reasons."Shri Raj Kumar Singh Ji, Former MP, Arrah, Your activities fall under the category of anti-party and indisciplined behaviour. The party has taken this matter seriously, as it has caused harm to the organisation. Therefore, as per the instructions, you are being suspended from the party, and a show-cause notice is being issued asking why you should not be expelled from the party," read the letter.

Earlier this month, Singh claimed that the state government was involved in a Rs 62,000-crore corruption scandal linked to a power project. He also posted related documents on his official X handle. Singh had also urged the Election Commission to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct, calling the situation a "failure" on the part of both the poll body and the local administration.

RK Singh, a two-time MP from Bihar's Arrah constituency and former Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and Renewable Energy, lost his seat in the 2024 general elections. (ANI)

