Mumbai, November 16: Who is Ira Bindra? The question comes as Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Human Resources chief Ira Bindra has been named among the world's top Chief Human Resources Officers. Ira Bindra being named among the world's top CHROs has made Reliance the only Indian company to be represented on the list. The development comes after N2Growth, a global leader in executive search and leadership advisory, announced the 2025 Leaders40 Top Chief Human Resources Officers (CHRO) Award late on Friday, November 14.

According to a report in PTI, Reliance is the only Indian company on the list, and Bindra is the first Indian woman executive of an Indian firm to be featured on the list. Notably, the Human Resources chief of Reliance has been ranked 28th on the list. As per the report, Ira Bindra is a global Human Resources and business transformation leader. She has over two decades of experience driving growth, innovation, and organisational excellence across Fortune 100 companies and high-growth enterprises. Scroll below to know more about her. Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Says They Will Comply With US, EU and UK’s Sanctions on Crude Oil Imports From Russia.

Who Is Ira Bindra?

According to Ira Bindra's LinkedIn, the Human Resources chief of Reliance has domain expertise across a "range of industries, geographies and business lifecycles". She has led Human Resource teams in Fortune 100 companies. Her bio also stated that Bindra has led organisations through bold transformations, including designing new operating models, creating new business lines, and executing significant divestitures. "As a leader, I am authentic, values driven, and courageous. A trusted partner & coach across the C-suite, peers and my team, I effectively influence across levels through open, candid communication and a mutually beneficial, solution-oriented approach," her bio added.

Ira Bindra's Experience and Education

At present, Ira Bindra is the President of People and Talent at Reliance Industries Limited and is working with the Chairman, Directors and the Executive Committee of RIL. Before joining Reliance, Ira Bindra worked with companies such as Fagron, Medtronic, GE Oil and Gas, and GE Healthcare, among others. In terms of education, Bindra has an MBA from the Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands and a BA Honours degree from the Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi. Hurun India Rich List 2025: From Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani and Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Names of Top 100 Richest Indian Tycoons.

It must be noted that the Top CHRO List, which was first launched on Forbes in 2015 by N2Growth Founder Mike Myatt, quickly became one of the most respected and anticipated rankings in the human resources profession. This year's list also includes leading CHROs at some of the world's largest and most influential companies, such as Lisa Buckingham (Vialto Partners), Matthew Breitfelder (Apollo Global Management), Robin Leopold (JPMorganChase), Christy Pambianchi (Caterpillar Inc.), Trisha Conley (LyondellBasell), Maral Kazanjian (Moody's), and Donna Morris (Walmart).

