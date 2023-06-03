An aerial view of the mangled remains after the three train accident claimed at least 261 lives, in Balasore on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi, June 3: As the death toll rose to 261 in the three-way rail accident that occurred on Friday evening involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district, AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj took a jibe at the Modi government and demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Bhardwaj tweeted, "The way the news of the accident has come, it is India's biggest rail accident in history so far. Three trains have collided. So many people have died. A few days back, the same central government had given a presentation and said that they we have come up with such a system that no train could collide with each other. Was the statement that a system was brought a lie or that because of corruption that system could not work? Odisha Train Accident: Maharashtra Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Seeks Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Resignation After Balasore Tragedy; Welcomes Pankaja Munde to Party.

Somebody should take responsibility for this. Just saying that we have formed a committee is not enough. The central government should take responsibility for this and the railway minister should resign immediately." Odisha Train Accident: Rescue Operations Completed, Restoration Work Has Begun, Says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation. PM Modi will visit the accident site in Balasore today and then go to the hospital in Cuttack, sources said.

