New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Fortis Escorts in Delhi's Okhla has launched a state-of-the-art hepatology clinic in view of a significant rise in liver-related ailments in the last few years, the hospital said.

The clinic was inaugurated on Wednesday.

In a press statement, the hospital said liver-related ailments have significantly increased in India in the last few years, particularly amid COVID-19.

