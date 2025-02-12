New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested four men and recovered three illegal automatic pistols, 23 live cartridges and four empty shells from their possession, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested from Bhalswa village in Jahangir Puri area following a tip-off, he said.

Also Read | 'People Are Not Willing To Work': Supreme Court Flags Freebie Culture, Says 'Are We Not Creating a Class of Parasites?'.

The arrested men have been identified as Pankaj Dahiya (29) from Gurugram, Tarvesh Kadyan (26) from Jahangir Puri, Mohit Panwar (18) from Bhalswa and Varun Tyagi (22) from Burari.

"Dahiya is a habitual offender with a prior criminal case against him. On the intervening night of February 9 and 10, a tip-off was received about the suspects," said the police officer.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 13 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The officer further said they got to know that the accused would be carrying firearms to a party in Bhalswa village. The suspects were intercepted and a search led to the recovery of illegal weapons.

An FIR was registered against them and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)