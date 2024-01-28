Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) Police launched an investigation against four members of a family from Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly cheating more than a dozen people of Rs 8.3 lakh under the pretext of offering them jobs in foreign countries, an official said on Sunday.

An FIR was lodged by a tailor following which a case was registered on Saturday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and forgery.

No arrest has been made so far.

As per the FIR, the accused lured the victims by promising them jobs in Malaysia and Dubai between September and November 2022.

They collected money from victims as fees for arranging visas, passports, and air tickets, the official said.

"They provided fake air tickets, leading to victims getting stranded at Mumbai and Kolkata airports. Realizing that they had been duped, the victims demanded a refund but their demand was ignored," he said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

