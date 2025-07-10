New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Despite tall promises, just an hour of rain in New Delhi was enough to expose the BJP-led government's hollow claims. With roads submerged and traffic crawling across the capital, the people of the city were left stranded once again.

Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj and other leaders took to X, shared images of waterlogged streets and slammed the BJP for its repeated failure to tackle flooding, even with all four 'engines' in power.

Sharing photos of waterlogging in Lutyens' Delhi, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is Lutyens' Delhi. Just an hour of rain, and this is the state of the road near the official residence of PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma."

Calling out the BJP's failed promises, Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "BJP's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, and other ministers and leaders made tall claims that Delhi won't drown this year. They said all necessary preparations had been made to prevent waterlogging. If everything was in place, then why did Delhi flood after just one hour of rain?"

He sharply criticised the administration and said, "The truth is, all four of BJP's so-called 'engines' in Delhi are junk. Neither the Delhi government, nor the MCD, nor the central government, nor even the LG cares about the people of Delhi. All their claims are pure hot air. And just one hour of rain was enough to wash away all their promises. BJP leaders only know how to talk big. They are simply misleading the people of Delhi. The reality is--they've done nothing concrete to tackle waterlogging in the city."

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the MCD House, Ankush Narang, shared a video of waterlogging on X (formerly Twitter), and said, "Despite having a four-engine BJP government, Delhi has turned into a city of water. CM Rekha Gupta's promises have once again proven hollow. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh had said Delhiites will enjoy the monsoon this time. Well, this time, waterlogging has turned the city into a swimming pool. Mayor sahab, now you too should come--let's swim together."

Ankush Narang stated in another post on X, "All the promises made by the Delhi government and the BJP-run MCD about the monsoon have turned out to be hollow. Before the rains, they boasted that Delhiites would enjoy the monsoon. Now look at the BJP's definition of 'enjoyment'--buses submerged, vehicles stuck, people swimming on roads. They've now forced citizens to swim even in the underground. My heartfelt thanks to Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh for turning Delhi's streets into ponds and swimming pools." (ANI)

