Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 3 (PTI) Four foreign nationals were questioned here after they were found to be "suspicious", officials said on Friday, adding one of them was carrying an expired visa and passport, and was deported.

A Russian citizen, a German national and two people from Belarus have had their documents examined, according to an official statement. The paperwork of the German and Belarusian nationals was found to be in order, and they were allowed to go free.

"However, the fourth individual, Andre from Moscow, Russia, had an expired visa and passport. As a result, he was sent back to Russia," the statement added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Mahakumbh Nagar) Rajesh Dwivedi emphasised that the entire Mela area is under constant surveillance, and anyone found involved in suspicious activities will not be spared.

The statement issued by the state government said extensive arrangements are being made for the safety of devotees at the Maha Kumbh.

Special focus is on suspicious individuals, with security forces maintaining strict surveillance. In this regard, Maha Kumbh police recently questioned four foreign nationals, it added.

SSP Dwivedi mentioned that vigilance has been increased for the safety of devotees, with Maha Kumbh police remaining on alert 24/7.

"They are closely monitoring both local and foreign citizens. The police are conducting multiple levels of checks to ensure the safety of every devotee," Dwivedi said in the statement.

