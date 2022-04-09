Pune, Apr 9 (PTI) Four persons were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Highway on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 8th Roza of Ramadan on April 10 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

The accident took place near Kiwale bridge on the highway near Pune around 3.30 pm, an official from Shirgaon police station said.

Also Read | Cyber Experts to Probe Hacking of Uttar Pradesh CMO’s Official Twitter Account.

The speeding car rammed into a truck, which had broken down on the road, and had been parked on the side, he said.

"A speeding sedan car heading towards Mumbai rammed into the stationary truck, killing all four occupants of the four-wheeler. The bodies of the victims were sent to a nearby hospital," the official said.

The police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)