Katihar/Araria, May 18 (PTI) At least four persons, including a woman and her two-year-old daughter, were killed and six others injured in two separate road accidents in Bihar's Katihar and Araria districts on Sunday, officials said.

In the first accident, a woman teacher and her two-year-old daughter were killed, and four others injured when an autorickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Katihar district.

The deceased have been identified as Simple Kumari (woman teacher) and her daughter. Injured include, mother of Simple Kumari, two male teachers and auto driver.

Talking to PTI, SP Katihar, Vaibhav Sharma, said, "The incident took place on the national highway-31 near Kusyairy More under the jurisdiction of Pranpur police station on Sunday afternoon.

"According to locals, the auto in which the victims were travelling was hit by a speeding Hyva truck from the backside. Police immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the nearest government hospital, where the female teacher and her daughter were declared dead."

Four injured persons, including the mother of the deceased female teacher and the auto-driver, are undergoing treatment, and their condition is reported to be stable, he added.

The driver of the truck managed to escape after the incident. The truck has been seized and a case has been registered, the SP said, adding further investigation is on.

Enraged by the incident, locals blocked the national highway by keeping the bodies of the deceased on the road. It was only after the intervention of senior officials of the district administration that protesters cleared the road.

In another accident in Araria district, two persons were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision of two motorbikes in Saurgaon locality under the jurisdiction of Simraha police station on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Yadav (45) and Mohd Rauf (48).

Talking to reporters, SHO of Simraha police station Prem Bharti said, "The incident took place in Saurgaon locality on Sunday afternoon. According to villagers, both the bikes were travelling at high speed and the riders lost control, leading to the collision.

"Police immediately reached the spot and took all four victims to the nearest hospital, where Ashok Yadav and Mohd Rauf were declared dead. Two other injured persons are undergoing treatment."

Further investigation is on, he added.

