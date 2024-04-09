Virar (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Four labourers died due to suffocation while carrying out cleaning activities inside a sewage treatment plant in Maharashtra's Virar.

The deceased have been identified as 28-year old Shubham Parakar, 27 year old Amol Ghatale, 24-year-old Nikhil Ghatale and 29-year old Sagar Tendulkar.

Also Read | Eid 2024 Moon Not Sighted in India: Muslims To Celebrate Eid Ul Fitr in Country on April 11.

According to officials from the Arnala Police Station, the four labourers, ventured into the depths of the sewage treatment plant, which was about 25-30 feet deep, for cleaning purposes. Unfortunately, they succumbed to suffocation during the cleaning process.

Upon learning of the incident, locals immediately alerted the police and fire brigade. Prompt response teams rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue the laborers. However, by the time they were retrieved from the sewage treatment plant, it was too late. They were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival by the attending doctors.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Of 48 Constituencies in State, Pune Tops With 8,382 Polling Stations, Sindhudurg Has Lowest at 918.

The Arnala Police have registered a case under accidental death and initiated further investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the tragic incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)