Bhubaneswar, December 1: Four out of five workers from Odisha, who were rescued from the Uttarakhand tunnel and landed here around 1pm on Friday, received Rs 2 lakh each from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The workers were given a grand welcome at Biju Patnaik International Airport by the state government.

The four workers along with their family members and accompanied by Labour Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak reached Patnaik's residence where the chief minister heard the ordeal of each of them. While lauding the patience and survival instincts of the workers, Patnaik said, "Your struggle will remain an inspiration for others who face difficulties in life. You are true heroes of society." Uttarakhand: Rescued Silkyara Tunnel Workers Leave For Respective States After Being Discharged From AIIMS Rishikesh (Watch Video).

Five Odisha workers were among the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway in Uttarakhand for 17 days before being rescued on November 28. The five workers are Raju Nayak, Dhiren Nayak and Bisweswar Nayak from Mayurbhanj district, Bhagwan Batra from Nabarangpur and Tapan Mandal from Bhadrak district. Tapan stayed in Delhi while four others returned to Odisha.

"On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, two labour department officials from Odisha rushed to the site a day after the incident. I was camping in Uttarakhand for the last eight days," said the labour minister. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Holds Road Show in Haldwani to Commemorate Success of Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation (Watch Video).

As many as 41 workers from nine states were trapped in the tunnel. While the family members of the workers from other states reached the spot selling their jewellery and other valuables, the Odisha government took the family members of the five workers to the site to give moral support to the trapped workers, he said. Meanwhile, the family members of the workers are eagerly waiting in their native villages to see their loved ones at their homes.

