Nagpur, Mar 17 (PTI) The Nagpur police have arrested four persons and recovered as many pistols and nine cartridges from them, an official said on Sunday.

The arrested persons are suspected to be a part of a syndicate involved in the illegal sale and distribution of firearms in the city, he said.

The four were arrested on Saturday in an operation carried out by Unit 4 of the Crime Branch. "Four pistols and nine cartridges were recovered from them," he said.

The individuals have been identified as Sikandar, alias Sheku Saifuddin Khan (38), Ankit Sunil Valmiki (23), Sunny Ganesh Tomskar (22), and Aditya Hemraj Padole (20), the official said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the other members of the arms smuggling network.

