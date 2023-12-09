New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The 4th National Lok Adalat of 2023 will be held in Delhi on December 10, in Chhattisgarh on December 16, and in Telangana on December 30.

"The 4th National Lok Adalat of the year 2023 was organised by the legal services authorities across the country under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and stewardship of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, NALSA, in 34 States/UTs on Saturday," as per a press release from the National Legal Services Authority.

As per the information received from the State Legal Services Authorities across the country as of 6:00 pm, more than a crore (1,17,43,465) cases were resolved at the 4th National Lok Adalat on December 9, including more than 11 lakh (11,98,278) pending cases and more than a crore (1,05,45,187) pre-litigation cases.

"The approximate value of the total settlement amount in these cases was Rs 20,510 crore. These figures will increase further by tomorrow, based on updated reports to be received from the state legal services authorities of the country," the release stated.

In this Lok Adalat, cases involving compoundable offences, revenue cases, bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, cheque bounce cases, labour disputes, matrimonial disputes (except divorce cases), and other civil cases are taken up.

A large number of recovery matters related to financial institutions, banks, government bodies and private service providers are also taken up as pre-litigation cases and are settled.

The National Lok Adalat's goal is to provide a simple and efficient way to resolve pending legal disputes. The resolution of cases at Lok Adalats can help litigants avoid costs and delays associated with the court system. It can also reduce the number of cases pending in the courts.

"The 4th National Lok Adalat was supervised by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, NALSA. His Lordship highlighted that swift resolution of cases at Lok Adalats will alleviate the immense pressure on the court system, allowing judges to dedicate their valuable time and resources to more complex and urgent issues," the release stated. (ANI)

