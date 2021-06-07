New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his address to the nation announced a centralized procurement system for Covid-19 vaccines, beginning from June 21, with 25 per cent of the procurement being made available for private sector, as well as free vaccinations for everyone above the age of 18.

"From Monday, June 21, in every state of the country, for all citizens above the age of 18 years, the Government of India will provide free vaccine to the states. Government of India itself will buy 75 per cent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments," Modi said in his address that was televised.

He also announced a cap of Rs 150 on the amount private hospitals can charge over the cost of the purchase of the vaccine from the manufacturer.

While addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "Starting from January 16 this year till the end of April, India's vaccination program ran mainly under the supervision of the central government. The country was moving ahead on the path of providing free vaccine to all. The citizens of the country, following the discipline, were getting the vaccine when it was their turn"

"Today it has been decided that the Government of India will also bear the responsibility of 25 per cent of the work related to vaccination with the states. This arrangement will be implemented in the coming two weeks. In these two weeks, the central and state governments will together make necessary preparations according to the new guidelines", the prime minister said.

"No state government of the country will have to spend anything on the vaccine. Till now crores of people of the country have got free vaccine. Now people of 18 years of age will also join it. Only the Government of India will provide free vaccine to all the countrymen", Modi said.

"25 per cent of the vaccine being made in the country, private sector hospitals can take it directly, this system will continue. Private hospitals will be able to charge a maximum service charge of Rs 150 for a single dose as service charge over the fixed cost of the vaccine. The task of monitoring it will remain with the state governments, the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister's announcement comes on a day when the country recorded 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest on over two months.

The Prime Minister also announced that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended till Diwali festival in November and the scheme will provide free food grains in fixed quantity every month to 80 crore people in the country. (ANI)

