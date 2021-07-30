Shimla, Jul 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh is unlikely to get any respite from continuing bad weather in the coming days as the meteorological department has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for heavy rains in the hill state till August 3, an official said on Friday.

The Shimla MeT Centre advised the public, especially the tourists, to not go near rivers and water bodies as the water level may increase any time due to heavy rains in the coming days.

It warned that landslides and uprooting of trees may also occur at some places.

Heavy rains are likely to occur in the plains and low and mid hills of the state till August 5, a MeT department official said.

However, the department issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall till August 3.

The Met department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, with 'yellow' indicating least danger.

On Friday, several places in the state received moderate to heavy rains.

Naina Devi witnessed the highest 125 mm rainfall, followed by Mandi 99 mm, Sangrah and Bijahi 60 mm each, Jatton Barrage 53 mm, Paonta Sahib 47 mm, Jogindernagsar 46 mm, Dharamshala 15 mm, Ghamroor 37 mm, Baldwara and Gohar 36 mm each, Dehra Gopipur 33 mm, Amb 32 mm, Pachhad 30 mm, Manali 27 mm, Pandoh and Nurpur 26 mm each, Gaggal and Kufri 25 mm each and Jubbar Hatti 24 mm.

At 33 degrees Celsius, Una was the hottest place in the state, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Narkanda at 13.2 degrees Celsius, the official said.

