Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) The higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains on Tuesday, bringing much-needed respite to the residents of the valley, officials said on Tuesday.

The famous tourist resort town of Gulmarg and the surrounding areas received fresh snowfall, while the higher reaches in other parts of the valley also witnessed snowfall this afternoon, officials said.

The plains of the valley, including Srinagar, were lashed by rains, which brought the day temperature down by several degrees, they added.

The Meteorological Department has forecast wet weather in the valley over the next 96 hours, with some areas likely to receive heavy snowfall or rain during this period.

Kashmir has experienced a mostly dry winter this year, with January and February recording a precipitation deficit of around 80 percent.

However, the wet weather spell, along with the forecast of more precipitation, has raised hopes among the people of reducing the high rainfall deficit in Kashmir.

