Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 8 (ANI): A mini bus met with an accident in Chatroo on Thursday. Ten people were reported to be injured in the accident. All the injured people were shifted to the district hospital.

According to the doctor attending to the injured, no person was seriously injured in the accident, and the admitted people are only suffering from minor injuries, currently undergoing treatment.

Dr. Rubina reported that the accident occurred in the early morning and that 10 people were admitted to the hospital. Speaking to ANI, Dr. Rubina said, "The accident took place in the early morning, and 10 people have been admitted to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment, and their condition is stable. No one is seriously injured; only minor injuries are present."

Further details awaited. (ANI)

