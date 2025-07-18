New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Gold jewellery weighing over 1,340 grams has been stolen from a man, whose food was spiked by a friend he was staying with at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj area, a police officer said on Thursday.

According to the police complaint filed by Pardeep Kumar, he was staying with his friend Prabh Singh at a hotel in Paharganj when the incident happened. Both the men are Amritsar residents, the officer said.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that Singh spiked his food with drugs on July 8 night and fled with gold jewellery weighing around 1,340 grams and worth more than Rs 13 lakh, the officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, et cetera, with intent to commit an offence) and 305(a) (theft in a dwelling house, means of transportation or place of worship, et cetera) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the accused and recover the stolen jewellery. They said CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas are being examined, and the hotel staff are being questioned.

