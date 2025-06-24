New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Railway Ministry is considering increasing fares of non-AC class in Mail/Express trains by 1 paisa and all AC classes by 2 paise per kilometre from July 1, 2025, officials said on Tuesday.

“As compared to the previous fare revisions in 2020 and 2013, the current increase will be the lowest,” a railway official said.

“So far as suburban train and monthly season tickets are concerned, it is being decided not to increase any fare in the interest of the daily commuters,” he added.

The official said that ordinary second class fare will not be increased for up to 500 kms and for distances beyond that, there might be an increase in the ticket prices by half paisa per km.

According to the railway officials, before this, the train fare was increased on per km basis on January 1, 2020 when second class fare for ordinary and Mail/Express trains was increased by 1 paisa and 2 paise respectively whereas sleeper class and all AC classes fare went up by 2 paise and 4 paise respectively.

“Before 2020, it was in 2013 when the train fares for all classes were revised significantly. For instance, while the second class fare for ordinary trains was raised by 2 paise, the second class fare for Express/Mail trains increased by 4 paise. Further, the sleeper class fare also went up by 6 paise,” the official said.

He added, “In 2013, all AC classes fares except AC II were enhanced by 10 paise, while AC II fare was enhanced by 6 paise per km.”

