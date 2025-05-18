Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): In wake of Turkey's support for Pakistan during the recent military conflict with India, all the traders and buyers in Haridwar have boycotted the fruits coming from Turkey.

The customers said that all the Turkish fruits should be completely boycotted in India.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: Haryana-Based YouTuber Was Being Developed As 'Asset' by Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, Says Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan (Watch Video).

A customer said, "How can we support a country that does not stand with our country. The general public is boycotting everything, so we must boycott it too. The traders who have already got Turkish fruits in stock, we are requesting them not to purchase further stock from them. Country's pride is more important for us compared to fruits. The fruit sellers are also Indian. After Operation Sindoor the feeling of patriotism has gained prominence."

A fruit seller said that fruits from Turkey have been boycotted.

Also Read | AIIMS Rishikesh Doctor Booked for Allegedly Distributing Sweets After April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, Denies Allegations.

"Stocks have stopped coming. Whatever fruits used to come from Turkey have been stopped and no one is selling them in Haridwar. Customers have refused to buy fruits from Turkey," he said.

Fruit traders based in Prayagraj too have collectively decided to boycott Turkish apples.

It was not immediately known how much quantity of apples are imported to India from Turkey.

Similarly, traders in various Indian cities have unanimously decided to boycott Turkish products, including apples, other fruits and other products like marble stone.

A Prayagraj-based apple trader, Saurabh, told ANI, "After the conflict, we have stopped selling Apples from Turkey. Customers who used to buy those apples have asked us to provide apples from countries other than Turkey. Neither are customers demanding Turkish apples, nor are we selling them."

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh farmers had also demanded a ban on Turkish apple imports, urging the Central government to impose as high as 100 per cent duties on them. Himachal is a key grower of apples.

In a strong retaliatory move against Turkey and Azerbaijan's open support to Pakistan, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) announced a complete boycott of trade with these two countries this week.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have rallied behind Pakistan despite its support for cross-border terrorism against India and its aggression after the Indian Armed Forces struck nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Azerbaijan, in its statement on India-Pakistan tensions, has echoed the Pakistani line. Turkey expressed its solidarity with Pakistan and supported Islamabad's proposal for an international investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack. Turkey has also supplied military weapons to Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)